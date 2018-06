Six BOV branches will be opening for longer hours in the afternoon on specific week days for the summer.

The bank said that as from Tuesday, the following branches will be open between 4.30 and 7pm: Tuesdays - Żejtun; Wednesdays - Victoria, Gozo; Thursdays - San Ġwann; Fridays - Mosta, Siġġiewi, and Żurrieq.

Cashiering service is not offered at this time.