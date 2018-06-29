Advert
Thursday, June 28, 2018, 12:02

Congratulations to Malta-born bishop of Darwin

He emigrated when he was 12 years old

The bishops of Malta and Gozo have congratulated Mgr Charles Victor Gauci upon his appointment as bishop of  Darwin in Australia.

Mgr Gauci was born in Malta on March 31, 1952 and emigrated to Australia with his parents when he was 12 years old. He has been a priest since 1977.

He served in Hectorville, Woodville, Elizabeth North and Elizabeth South, Noarlunga-Seaford, Willunga-Kangaroo Island, Victor Hector Goolwa Island and
Noarlunga-Seaford-Willunga.

He was also national chaplain of the Christine Doctrine Society and administrator of Adelaide Cathedral.

