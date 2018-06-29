Congratulations to Malta-born bishop of Darwin

The bishops of Malta and Gozo have congratulated Mgr Charles Victor Gauci upon his appointment as bishop of Darwin in Australia.

Mgr Gauci was born in Malta on March 31, 1952 and emigrated to Australia with his parents when he was 12 years old. He has been a priest since 1977.

He served in Hectorville, Woodville, Elizabeth North and Elizabeth South, Noarlunga-Seaford, Willunga-Kangaroo Island, Victor Hector Goolwa Island and

Noarlunga-Seaford-Willunga.

He was also national chaplain of the Christine Doctrine Society and administrator of Adelaide Cathedral.