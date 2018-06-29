Announcements - June 28, 2018

CASSAR. On June 26, at Simblija Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar, NICHOLAS, of Qormi, widower of Lina, aged 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anna, John and his wife Josanne, Graziella and her husband Bright, his grandchildren Nicholas, David, Peter, Daniel, Thomas, Doralina Ada, his sisters Assunta and Jane, his in-laws Joe, Victoria, Bice, Alex and Inez and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Simblija Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar, tomorrow, Friday, June 29, at 7.30am for the old parish church of St Venera (near St Elias College), where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – JOE. Went to meet the Risen Lord on June 26. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Dorothy, née Engerer, his children Juanita and Franklyn and his wife Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Frank and his wife Grace, family and friends, nephews and nieces. Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 2, at 2pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

LANZON. On June 26, at his residence, CHARLES PAUL of St Julians, aged 63, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Annette, his children Marylou, Riccardo and Kristian, his granddaughters Nina and Sophia, his beloved brothers Anthony and his wife Melanie, Paul and Michael, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, June 29, at 9.30am for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI. On June 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY of Msida, widow of Ugo D. Mizzi, aged 90, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Petrina and her husband Martin, Ramon and his wife Catherine, Henrietta and her husband Edgar, Andrew and his wife Phyllis, her grandchildren Clarissa, Audrey, Jenny, Pia, Thea and Petra, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, June 30, at 7.30am, for Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the staff at Medical Ward 2, Mater Dei Hospital, for all their dedication and support. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – JOE (Kalepin). Treasured memories of a beloved husband and father on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Violet, Paul and Christine.

GRECH. Loving memories of EMANUEL, a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the 36th anniversary of his passing away. His wife Maria Evangelista, his children Mary, Philip and Joseph, and their respective spouses and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TOLEDO – Chev. Dr RICHARD TOLEDO. Remembered with love today and always. Marian and Bob.

VASSALLO – LUIS. In loving memory of our beloved eldest brother on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine and Francis and their families.