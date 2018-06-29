Advert
Thursday, June 28, 2018, 06:31

A wine festival in Vittoriosa

The Courve Porte at Vittoriosa. Photo: Shutterstock.comThe Courve Porte at Vittoriosa. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The Sezzjoni Żgħażagħ Palmiżi Birgu in collaboration with the Vittoriosa local council is presenting the first edition of the Vittoriosa Wine Festival.

The event will take place at the Couvre Porte, the main entrance of Vittoriosa, where live performers will entertain the crowd and patrons would be able to buy food and wine from various stalls. A seating area will also be available. 

The event will take place tomorrow from 7.30pm onwards. For more information, visit the Facebook page, Vittoriosa Wine Festival.

