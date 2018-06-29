Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Rio Blanco from Port Tangier Mediterannee to Alexandria, the Alexander Maersk from El Khoms to Benghazi, the JSP Slidur from Tunis to Bejaia, the BFP Galaxy from Valenica to Tunis (all Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the Jan from Izmir to Bejaia, the APL Oregon from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Kreta S from Gemlik to Algiers, the Fiona from Tuzla to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the Tubul from La Spezia to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Joanna from Alexandria to Algiers, the Winchester Strait from Algiers, the Hans Cloppenburg from Civitavecchia to Mersin, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Suez to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the BC Hamburg from Sfax to Annaba, the Maersk Labrea from Algeciras to Genoa, the Max Stability from Bejaia to Bejaia, the Geeske from Bejaia to Skikda (all Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the Glasgow Express from Slaerno to Caucedo, the Houston Express from Damietta to Nava Sheva (both Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Vita from Gioia Tauroto Valencia (John Ripar & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Fas Dammam from Bizaerte to Genoa, the Stena Freighter from Tunis to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The BF Nilou from Algiers, the CMA CGM Herodote from Casablanca to Odessa (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Sebarok from Port Said East to Port Tangier Mediterranee, the Maersk Bulan from Port Tangier Mediterranee to Izmir and the Maersk Hamburg from Barcelona to Salalah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Nevada from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA Lotus from Sfax, the Analena from Bejaia, the Ludwig Schulte from Aliaga to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the AS Laguna from Algiers to Algiers (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.