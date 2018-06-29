Classic concerts in Gozo

Cellist Daniel Veis

The Victoria International Arts Festival continues today with a recital by award-winning cellist Daniel Veis, who will be accompanied by his wife Helena.

The programme includes works by Beethoven, Debussy and Richard Strauss.

Tomorrow, piano duo Natascha Chircop and Marco Rivoltini will perform musicial numbers by Corigliano, Schoenfeld and Ravel, while, on Saturday, soprano Rosabelle Bianchi, accompanied by Julia Milleri, will present a vocal recital that will include works by Mozart, Schubert, Schumann, Joseph Vella and Richard Strauss.

Today and tomorrow’s concert will take place at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia, while Saturday’s recital will be held at the Ministry for Gozo Exhibition Hall, both in Victoria. Entrance is free. For more information, please visit www.viaf.org.mt.