A tribute to rock band Kiss

A tribute band of popular rock band Kiss will be playing at The Garage in Żebbuġ this evening.

Voted as one of the best Kiss tribute shows in Europe, Hotter than Hell will deliver a classic 1970s-style Kiss stage show, complete with pyrotechnics, fire breathing, smoking guitars, greasepaint make-up and theatrical costumes and, of course, the infamous seven-inch platform boots. The group will perform songs from Kiss’s repertoire from the 1970s to the present day such as Detroit Rock City, Crazy Crazy Nights, Rock N Roll All Night and God Gave Rock and Roll to You.

Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are available from Kickstart Rock Bar in Santa Venera and from www.trackagescheme.com or www.metallinsula.com. For more information about the band, visit www.hotter-than-hell.net or visit the band’s Facebook page.