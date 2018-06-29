A feast of Maltese traditions and culture

The traditional Mnarja feast is taking place in Buskett once again, starting this evening and coming to an end tomorrow at 1pm.

The event will see farmers and agricultural enthusiasts exhibiting their produce as they compete in various categories, including vegetables, fruit, cereals, as well as loom and cotton which are normally used in the textile industry. Other categories are related to animals typically found in local farms, such as sheep, goats, cows, horses, dogs, fancy poultry and rabbits.

The programme kicks off today at 6.30pm, with a parade of horse-driven carriages accompanied by the Dingli scouts and mounted police. President Marie-Louise Colerio Preca will attend the parade.

At Buskett, one will find many stalls with traditional Maltese delicacies, beverages and numerous stalls selling crafts. Providing the entertainment will be folk muic groups, bands, traditional music (għannejja) and various other entertainers. There will also be a medieval representation with archery, drinks and some epochal attractions.

The exhibition will come to an end tomorrow at noon, where the President accompanied by the Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights, Clint Camilleri, will award trophies to all the winning exhibitors.

For the first time ever during the Mnarja celebration, the Verdala Palace will be open for viewing by the public. Also as a first, the winery in Buskett will be open to visitors today and tomorrow.

Technical officers will explain the wine-making process used and those present, will have the opportunity to taste and/or buy wine products.

Another novelty this year is the showcase of local birds and fish at the Razzett tal-Għorof, one of the historic farmhouses in Buskett.

Transport arrangements

Today and tomorrow, Malta Public Transport will operate a special service between Rabat and Buskett. The route will operate on demand, departing from Infetti Park and Ride in Rabat every 30 minutes. Today, the first trip leaves Infetti at 5pm and the last trip will leave Buskett at 0.30am. Tomorrow, the first trip will leave from Rabat at 7am and the last trip will leave buskett at 2.30pm.

The fares will be as follows: €3 cash; €2.50 when buying with the Tallinja card; and two journeys when paying with the 12 Single Day Journeys card. There will be no extra charge when using the Explore Cards.

For news updates, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/NisgetArtna.