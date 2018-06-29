UK police declare Manchester fire a 'major incident'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Greater Manchester Police declared a moorland fire a "major incident" in the early hours of Wednesday after dozens of local residents were evacuated from their homes.

Approximately 50 firefighters, specialist officers and three wildfire units were tackling the blaze "in very challenging conditions", Group Manager at Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said.

Residents living in the vicinity of the fire were advised to stay hydrated and keep their windows and doors closed, after health warnings were issued by Public Health England's North West Centre.

The fire began on Sunday night and spread across the moor as a heatwave, that is expected to last until the weekend, gripped the UK.