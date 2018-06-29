Advert
Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 15:11 by Reuters

EU courts should rule on Berlusconi bank stake

Italy's central bank ordered former PM to sell Banca Mediolanum stake

European courts should rule on whether former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi must sell most of his stake in asset manager Banca Mediolanum as ordered by Italy's central bank, a court adviser said on Wednesday.

In 2014 the Bank of Italy ordered Berlusconi's group Fininvest, which owns 30 percent of Mediolanum, to reduce its stake to below 10 per cent, as Berlusconi was no longer deemed fit to own a larger stake because of a tax fraud conviction.

An Italian court asked the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) whether national courts could handle the case.

Advocate General Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona said in his opinion on Wednesday that, as the European Central Bank had the final decision on the matter, it was up to European courts to judge such a decision.

"The power to take the final decision is concentrated exclusively in the ECB, so jurisdiction to review judicially the exercise of that concentrated power must lie exclusively with the General Court and the Court of Justice," Campos Sanchez-Bordona wrote.

The Court usually follows the adviser's reasoning but is not required to do so.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Migration challenge is make-or-break for EU, says Merkel

  2. Italy blocks EU summit agreement until migration demands met

  3. Italy sets high demands on EU migration deal Merkel needs

  4. Brexit may end with the worst scenario, no deal - Danish PM

  5. UK police declare Manchester fire a 'major incident'

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-06-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed