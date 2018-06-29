Advert
Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 14:10

Brexit may end with the worst scenario, no deal - Danish PM

Lars Lokke was addressing a parliamentary committee

Brexit can end with the worst scenario of no deal, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Wednesday before an EU summit on Thursday in Brussels.

"It is the first time we are saying clearly to the British, that we can end in the worst scenario, no deal," Rasmussen said in a parliament committee meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, the chairman of the biggest department store group, John Lewis said Britain is unprepared to leave the European Union without a deal and chaos would ensue were it to happen.

With only nine months left until Britain is due to leave the EU, there is little clarity about how trade will flow. Big business has started to warn of the consequences, with Siemens , Airbus and BMW all saying that their businesses would be hurt by a disorderly Brexit.

"A no deal Brexit is in my view a pretty much unthinkable scenario," Charlie Mayfield said.

