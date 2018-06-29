Watch: Switzerland through to last 16 to meet Sweden
Switzerland made sure of a place in the last 16 of the World Cup but had to survive some anxious moments in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Costa Rica before finishing second behind Brazil in Group E.
The Swiss will meet Sweden in St Petersburg on Tuesday after Blerim Dzemaili opened the scoring with a close-in blast in the 31st minute but only after Costa Rica had twice struck the woodwork in the opening 10 minutes.
#Sui 1-0 #Crc
Dzemaili Goal 31'
#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 #SuiCrc
#Sui 1-1 #Crc
Kendall Waston goal 56'
#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018
Already eliminated, Costa Rica finally got their first goal of the tournament when centre back Kendall Waston headed home a 56th minute corner.
#Sui 2-1 #CRC
Drmic 88'
#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018
#Sui 2-2 #Crc
Ruiz Penalty 90+2'
#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 #SUICRC
But the Swiss went back in front through Josip Drmic two minutes from time, only to give away a stoppage time penalty from which Bryan Ruiz hit the crossbar before the ball struck the back of goalkeeper Yann Sommer for an equaliser.