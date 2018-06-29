Watch: Peru fan tries to snatch World Cup jersey from child's hands

A Peru fan came close to becoming the most hated man at World Cup 2018 on Tuesday when he was caught on camera trying to snatch a footballer’s jersey out of a child’s hands.

Australia’s Tim Cahill walked towards the stands and handed his yellow jersey to a young Socceroo fan, only for a Peru fan to reach out from behind and trey grab the top himself.

Cahill, 37, had to tell the man off, and the Peruvian quickly backed off as other fans turned towards him in disgust.

Australia’s all-time top scorer, Cahill entered the FIFA World Cup history books when he came on for the last 37 minutes of Australia’s 2-0 loss to Peru, becoming one of a select group of players to have appeared at four separate World Cups.