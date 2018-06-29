Advert
Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 09:02

Watch: Maradona says he's fine after post-match health scare

Argentina legend appeared to be taken ill following World Cup match

Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona said on Wednesday he was fine after appearing to be taken ill during the South Americans' roller-coaster World Cup win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

"I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I, interned," Maradona said in an Instagram post, responding to a media report that he had been taken to hospital.

"In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!"

A video posted on Twitter after Tuesday's game showed Maradona needing help to walk as Argentina survived in the World Cup thanks to a late goal

During the game, Maradona drew attention with his antics in the stands -- enjoying adulation from fans, seemingly falling asleep at one point, and making an obscene gesture with both hands after Marcos Rojo's 86th minute winner secured Argentina's place in the last 16.

Maradona, now 57 and who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, has battled cocaine addiction in the past. In 2015, he underwent a gastric bypass operation.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. World Cup 2018: Germany knocked out at group stage

  2. World Cup 2018: Eight of the best goals so far

  3. Watch: Maradona says he's fine after post-match health scare

  4. Maradona 'shocked' by health scare coverage

  5. World Cup 2018: Ethnic Albanians crowdfund to pay fines for...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-06-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed