Man in underpants pounds on aircraft's windows in Atlanta

A man scaled a fence at an Atlanta airport, jumped onto the wing of an airplane and pounded on its windows before being arrested, police said.

Videos taken from the plane showed a man, in his underpants, approaching the aircraft and gesturing wildly while carrying what appeared to be a pair of jeans. He was later seen being taken into custody.

The pilot could be heard telling passengers the man had left the plane and was trying to get back onboard. The pilot later said the man had not been a passenger.

The man was later identified as Jhryin Jones, a 19-year-old who was charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to police.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said on Twitter the incident had no impact on airport operations.