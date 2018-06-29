Advert
Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 08:05

Woman dies in Xewkija traffic accident

Second traffic fatality this week

A 78-year-old woman died in Xewkija early on Wednesday when she was hit by a car.

The police said the incident happened in Triq il-Ħamrija, Xewkija at about 6.30am.

The woman was hit by a Nissan March driven by a 25-year-old woman, also from Xewkija.

The victim died in Gozo hospital shortly after admission. A magisterial inquiry is under way.

This was the second traffic fatality this week, a motorcyclist having died in an accident at Tal-Qroqq tunnels on Sunday.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Rescue ship Lifeline docks, most migrants claim to have...

  2. Degiorgio brothers face money laundering charges

  3. Stranded migrant ship allowed into Maltese waters to shelter

  4. Has part of Ġnejna Bay become private property?

  5. 'Go back to your country' - Maltese mother eggs on child to...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-06-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed