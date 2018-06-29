Woman dies in Xewkija traffic accident
Second traffic fatality this week
A 78-year-old woman died in Xewkija early on Wednesday when she was hit by a car.
The police said the incident happened in Triq il-Ħamrija, Xewkija at about 6.30am.
The woman was hit by a Nissan March driven by a 25-year-old woman, also from Xewkija.
The victim died in Gozo hospital shortly after admission. A magisterial inquiry is under way.
This was the second traffic fatality this week, a motorcyclist having died in an accident at Tal-Qroqq tunnels on Sunday.