Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 11:25

Unemployment drops sharply

Unemployment in May stood at 1,791, down by 28.4 per cent when compared to May 2017, the NSO said on Wednesday.

Registered unemployed dropped among all age groups. The largest decrease was recorded among persons who had been registering for less than 21 weeks.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by one person, reaching 284.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 19.2 per cent and 37.9 per cent respectively).
 

