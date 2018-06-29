Transport networks must be designed around the needs of people - NGOs

NGOs want the authorities to prioritise trees in the country’s urban development and transport projects.

A group of environmental NGOs have called on the authorities to prioritise trees in the country’s urban development and transport projects.

The NGOs also insist transport networks ought to be designed around the needs of people, rather than vehicles, with priority given to connected pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and dedicated space for an efficient public transport network.

The NGOs made their voices heard in a position paper issued on Wednesday in which they, as “concerned citizens” said they felt they needed to urgently put forward “an alternative vision” for the way urban development and transport projects are being planned and executed.

“We demand that priority be given by the government to the well-being and health of our communities. Public money needs to be invested in reducing pollution, increasing nature and greenery in urban areas and sustaining quality of life,” they said.

The group of NGOs included ACT, Attard Residents Environmental Network, Bicycle Advocacy Group, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Grow 10 Trees project, Għaqda Siġar Maltin, Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent, Malta Clean Up, Moviment Graffitti and Nature Trust Malta.

They said their concerns were political but non-partisan and demands were put forward to all political parties.

“Our vision is for a future which promotes and safeguards human well-being and protects the natural processes that support life, to ensure we can look forward to a liveable, healthy, safe and equitable future for our community,” they said.

They demanded that community needs and well-being underpin any decisions taken. They also called for the need of an integrated, holistic approach to planning that is based on the principles of sustainability and public participation, at every level of governance.

They said transport networks must be designed around the needs of people, not cars and that a strategic plan and not a piecemeal approach was needed for the development of the country’s infrastructure.

Moreover, mature and native trees have to be “cherished and protected” and not chopped down.

“We take serious issue with recent communications about new urban and transport projects, where uprooting and replanting, as well as the promise of new trees, are proposed as solutions to justify the culling of mature trees, the take up of agricultural land and the loss of soils,” they said.

“Uprooting and replanting should not be treated as the default solution.”

Piecemeal projects are not providing true sustainable solutions to the transport situation in Malta, such as the Kappara Junction, Marsa Junction, and the Central Link Project.

“The road widening for private vehicles and increasing urban sprawl will only lead to further traffic in the long term, since the initial alleviation of road congestion will only incentivise the public to continue using a car as their primary mode of transport,” the NGOs said.