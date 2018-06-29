Today's front pages

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

The three English language newspapers lead with the standoff involving the migrant rescue ship Lifeline off Malta.

Times of Malta says Malta has placed conditions on taking the migrants. The Malta Independent says Malta is seeking help from other EU states and had warned of possible action against the ship, while MaltaToday reports that Malta is leading EU talks on an ad hoc agreement.

l-orizzont's main story, also carried on Times of Malta, is about complaints by the president of the Malta Developers' Association that Malta has run out of space for the disposal of building waste. It also reports comments by the education minister that social challenges are all found in schools.

In-Nazzjon reports that 15 'blocks' of drugs had disappeared from the law courts. It says a trial was postponed after no record was found of the whereabouts of the drugs.