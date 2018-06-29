Summer set to kick off at last - heatspell expected

Get ready for summer to kick off at last.

The Met Office reports it will feel like 36C on Saturday and 37C on Sunday and Monday.

The usually well-informed Gozo Weather page has also warned that at extended heatspell is about to start.

It reports that from Thursday, an anticyclone is set to envelope much of the western Mediterranean and parts of Europe, carrying very hot air from the Sahara towards Malta. As a result, air temperatures will be 'substantially hotter' than average. The sky will be sunny to mainly sunny with some haze and early/late mist or fog.

"From Thursday 28th onward, highs will reach values in the range of 30 C to 35 C. Nights will offer a little relief though, as lows will dip to 21 C to 23 C. This will not qualify as a heatwave, as daytime highs are not expected to exceed the climate mean by more than 5 C on five or more consecutive days. This heatspell will be characterized by light to moderate and variable (mainly Westerly) winds. The absence of southerly winds will ensure low levels of humidity, making the heat more bearable. Real-feels may still reach 40 C on the hottest days," the Gozo Weather Page said.

"These real-feel values can lead to dangerous heat disorders with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity in the heat. These include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

Long-term models suggest the heath spell could come to an end by mid-July, as another thunderstorm could affect the region.