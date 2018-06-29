Advert
Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 11:32

Local company commissions new flight simulator

Facility will be used by Air Malta pilots

In the captain's seat. Dr Muscat is briefed about the new simulator.

Air Malta pilots will be trained in a state of the art flight simulator, inaugurated by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Wednesday morning.

The €7million simulator is housed at Simliner, part of Avion Group, which has partnered with Air Malta to provide training for its pilots.

The simulator can also be used to train cabin crew, dispatchers, and other airline workers.

Simliner can provide routine update training to ‘from scratch’ training from trainee to full-fledged pilot.

Speaking during the inauguration, Dr Muscat said this was Malta’s cutting edge - it’s small size enabled it to be a fast mover when it came to facilitating ventures.

