Has part of Ġnejna Bay become private property?

The mysterious sign declaring part of the idyllic beach to be private property. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Visitors at Ġnejna Bay were taken aback earlier this week when they saw a mysterious sign declaring part of the idyllic beach ‘private property’.

News that sea turtles have again made Ġnejna their home to lay their eggs was immediately overshadowed by the sign put up a few metres away from the eggs.

Efforts by Times of Malta failed to find any possible development applications at the Planning Authority.

When asked for an explanation, the Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that the site had been subject to a long-standing dispute.

"It seems like the part referred to in the photo is actually privately owned and has been like that for decades," a ministry spokesperson said, suggesting that the sign had been put up to discourage caravans from parking on the site.

On social media, comments poured in exclaiming shock at the sign, while others insisted it must be a joke.

However, other commentators said that the area had been privately owned “for a long time” by some farmers in the area.

Visitors frequenting the bay said they had asked the Mġarr local council who had put up the sign but received no answer.