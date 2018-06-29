From Ottoman prince to Dominican friar in Valletta

The story of Valletta has often been intertwined with that of the Dominican community. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

When the son of an Ottoman sultan lost his mother after being caught by the Knights, he was brought up by Dominicans in Valletta.

He grew up as a prime example of conversion to the Catholic faith, becaming a friar himself.

Centuries later, his silver chalice and two books are on display at an exhibition tracing the Dominicans’ history in the capital. Valletta and the Dominicans: A Common Journey brings together items provided by Heritage Malta and religious artefacts owned by the Dominicans

It was set up in collaboration with the fraternities of the Blessed Sacrament, Holy Rosary and San Vincenz Ferrari, all founded in the Dominican parish.

From the very beginning, the story of Valletta was often intertwined with that of the Dominican community. The exhibition aims to help visitors appreciate the rich historical, sociocultural and artistic legacy left by the Dominican Order as reflected in the development of the capital.

The collection on display includes the baptismal registry in which Saint Ġorġ Preca’s name appears. He was baptised in the parish itself, Fr Michael Camilleri OP told the Times of Malta.

The collection on display includes the baptismal registry in which Saint Ġorġ Preca’s name appears

Fr Camilleri noted that the very first link of the Dominicans with Valletta as the capital city was Pope Pius V, who belonged to the Dominican Order and had helped financially in the construction of the city.

Admission to the exhibition at the Dominican Priory on St Dominic Street is free.

The exhibition, which runs until October 7, is open every day between 10am and 4pm.