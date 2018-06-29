Festa fight suspect bailed after five days in police custody

Photo: Shutterstock

A man who was kept behind bars after being accused of injuring police officers when they stepped in to break up a fight between himself and festa enthusiasts has been released on bail.

Carmelo Falzon, 44, had been initially denied bail after he confronted a group of men who had smashed his front door with a forklift whilst installing festa decorations.

Mr Falzon, a self-employed furniture mover and former soldier, had spent five days in custody since he was arraigned.

He was hauled to court after he found his wife and daughter outside their family home as police spoke to a group of roughly 20 festa enthusiasts who had been installing decorations.

A fight broke out, but only Mr Falzon was arrested. He was charged with slightly injuring the officers, threatening them, violently resisting arrest and disobeying police orders.



Magistrate Joe Mifsud said he had been assigned the case on Wednesday by the chief justice and had immediately convened a sitting to discuss bail.



Mr Falzon was bailed against a personal guarantee of €5000. No deposit was imposed.



Inspectors Roderick Agius and Sean Friggieri are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for Falzon.