Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 18:41

Fairer rules needed to welcome refugees - NGOs

NGOs take paper boats to Parliament to push for reform of Dublin regulations

NGO volunteers on Wednesday took paper boats to Parliament, pleading with politicians to push for a reform of the Dublin regulations, opening safe and legal ways of access to EU countries.

Taking part in the pacific demonstration were Kopin, the Foundation for Shelter and Support to Migrants, the People for Change Foundation and SOS Malta.

MOAS manned a stall in Republic Street, handing out small paper boats and inviting children to try and build some themselves.

The NGOs argued that although it was a fundamental right to seek asylum in Europe, the unfair rules and policies made this right ineffective and inefficient.

"Our leaders have the responsibility to give substance to the principle of solidarity, on which the (European) Union was founded."

Solidarity and collaboration among member states, they said, should not be requested at the expense of people in distress at sea but by changing unfair rules.

Similar demonstrations were taking place in other cities in Europe. They were organised as part of the campaign “European Solidarity” promoted by a number of MEPs and organisations all over Europe.

