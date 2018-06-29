I am not sure whether John Guillaumier is unhappy and sad or otherwise when he writes that the Catholic Church is diminishing step by step (June 9). I remind him that, since it was founded by Jesus Christ about two millennia ago, there were many instances when it was persecuted and those who persecuted it perished and disappeared, as happened in the times of the early Roman Empire and, recently, in the reign of fascism, Nazism and communism. But the Church gradually prevailed.

Before ascending to Heaven, Jesus told the Apostles: “I will stay with you until the end of centuries [in the Holy Eucharist] when I come again as an infallible judge on mankind.”