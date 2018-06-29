I was watching the news lately and I could not believe what I was seeing.

Two men were on a high-up next to a tree. One of them held a chainsaw. In a few minutes the tree was literally butchered.

This is absolutely shameful. Or is it one of those invented jobs to buy votes?

On another programme, some big shot was boasting on how many trees he got rid of, replacing them with lights.

Are we going to learn or not that trees cannot be replaced or replanted? They just have to be left alone to grow.

Do we realise that one tree keeps five people alive?

Whoever is issuing instructions evidently does not have a clue of the benefits of trees and, unfortunately, must be surrounded by some incompetent so-called architects and engineers, incapable of planning a project incorporating existing trees.

And, then, to make up for the damage done we import trees from Sicily, bringingin all kinds of disease, not to mention the expense. This is simply shameful.

Being in a government position does not give you the authority to destroy what belongs to all of us.

For heaven’s sake, leave the trees alone once and for all.