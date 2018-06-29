Advert
Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 06:18 by Doris Lee, Barnsley, UK

Stop the human traffickers

Italy and Malta were right to say no to the immigrants trying to get into the countries. It may seem a little hard hearted; however the traffickers apart from making thousands of euros are deliberately placing children, babies and pregnant women in the hope that it tugs at the heart strings of the relevant governments and their people.

Spain may well come to regret its decision to allow them in as they will come in their thousands now the floodgates have been opened. Italy, especially, has become a dumping ground for these people over a number of years and Malta will just sink.

 And Africa will be empty when its people have all left?

