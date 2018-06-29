Falling apart

The gradual destruction of the old core of St Julian’s goes on. The latest outrage occurred some weeks ago and was given extensive coverage in the local press.

One side of an old gate was half-demolished by a heavy vehicle. The gate was one marking the limits of an area enclosed within what became Birkirkara Hill, St Angelo, St Elias, Carmel and Main (and, possibly, Lapsi) streets.

The area known as Ta’ Geblin was leased for 99 years to a certain Michele Xuerep (sic), on May 22, 1776, according to the notarial acts of Salvatore Vitale. The three surviving gates or parts thereof had/have an inscription in abbreviated Latin that the area pertained to the property of the Carmelite Convent of Mdina.

The latest damage concerns the corner of Carmel Street with Main Street. The surviving parts are exposed to further damage because the mortar is plain soil and some rubble.

Rain will continue eroding the mortar, endangering what is left of the structure.

The marble plaque, which survived for at least two centuries, came crashing down and broke in two with one corner chipped off, lost in the rubble that was removed unsupervised.

When will the damage be re­paired under proper supervision?

The old entrance and arch at St Angelo Street corner with Birkirkara Hill is still in good condition, complete with stone brackets. The surviving bracket which I remember at the bottom of Carmel Street disappeared long ago. The one that once emerged from the side wall of a private residence at the corner with Main and St Elias streets was intact until several years ago when, within a few years, two brushes with heavy vehicles reduced it to a small stump. Opposite is the rather weathered but still redeemable side of the old gate, complete with bracket.

When will this madness stop?