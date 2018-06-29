What happened on... June 27

10 years ago - The Times

Friday, June 27, 2008

Mepa revokes ‘illegal’ permit for Mistra disco

The Mepa board yesterday unanimously revoked the outline permit for the controversial outdoor disco in Mistra on the grounds that the decision to approve the project was illegal.

The authority’s environment director Martin Seychell told the board that the Development Control Commission (DCC), which approved the outline permit should have assessed the application against stringent criteria set out in the EU Habitats Directive, given that the land in question is a Natura 2000 candidate.

The mechanism which highlights the need for this special assessment on such protected land was automatic, he said, but the requirement was still ignored by the DCC board. In fact, Mepa director general, Godwin Cassar pointed out that even the case officer, who recommended a refusal, had warned the board that if it intended giving its green light, the application should first go through the screening imposed by the directive. But his recommendation was overruled.

On top of that, Mr Seychell said that the application manifestly failed to meet the criteria set out by the directive for such “ultrasensitive” land and should have been refused.

25 years ago - The Sunday Times



Sunday, June 27, 1993

Malta, Cyprus discuss EC applications

The Maltese and Cypriot governments are to keep in constant contact over the coming weeks to discuss developments in their European Community membership applications.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Alecos Michaelides said yesterday in Nicosia, the Cypriot capital, that the two countries should look forward to closer relations and cooperation.

“During last night’s meeting we had a lot to discuss including the ‘Cyprus problem’ and the continued occupation of our territory by Turkish forces.”

He was referring to the visit by Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami to Cyprus on Friday and yesterday.

“Our discussions about our EC membership applications led us to understand each other’s policy on this matter a lot better,” Michaelides said.

Cyprus, like Malta, applied for EC membership in 1990 and is also awaiting the publication of the Commission’s avis in the very near future.

Dr Fenech Adami and the Cypriot President, Glafkos Clerides, held talks late on Friday evening at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. These were followed by a working dinner in which the EC came under further scrutiny.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta



Thursday, June 27, 1968

Tumultuous welcome for Cardinal Ferretto

A tumultuous welcome was accorded His Eminence Giuseppe Cardinal Ferretto on his arrival at Gozo yesterday afternoon to preside over the centenary celebration of the feast of St Peter and St Paul in Nadur. Cardinal Ferretto arrived at Mġarr Harbour on Aristide Psaila’s yacht Gay Gambler.

His Eminence was welcomed at Mġarr quay by Bishop Nicholas Cauchi, Apostolic Administrator for Gozo; Anton Tabone, president of the Gozo civic council; Mgr Michael Portelli, archpriest of Nadur; Joe Debono, president of the festivities committee; and Sub-Inspector S. Galea, representing the senior police officers in Gozo and various other civic and religious personalities.

Bound for Miami

Kathleen Farrugia of Qormi, who earlier this year was voted ‘Star of Malta’ in the Malta Events and Tourists Organisation event, left the island yesterday morning.

She is bound for Miami Beach, Florida, where the Miss Universe Contest is taking place. In Paris, prior to her departure to the US, Ms Farrugia will be joined by a chaperone.