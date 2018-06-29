Watch: Paradise Bay's good name is being rubbished

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Washed up plastic and other debris litters the Natura 2000 site. Video: Żibel

Washed-up marine debris has left Paradise Bay struggling to live up to its idyllic name as summer gets into full swing.

A group of clean-up activists are now preparing to roll up their sleeves and clean up the area – a Natura 2000 protected site - and they need all the help they can get.

Volunteers coordinated by Żibel, an eNGO focused on clean-up activities, will be cleaning up the area this coming Saturday, June 29, following a similar clean-up they held last year.

That event saw volunteers gather over 1 ton of plastic and styrofoam from the area around Paradise Bay, and Żibel coordinator Andrew Schembri is hoping for a similar result this time round.

The clean-up will run all day, from 7am to 5pm, allowing people to drop in at whatever point they can make it.

“We’ll provide everything needed,” Mr Schembri said. “Just show up with a reusable bottle for water refills, sunscreen, a friend and a swim suit!”

For more information, check out the Żibel Facebook page.