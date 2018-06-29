On the 50th anniversary of the inauguration of the Cathedral Archives and Museum, the Metropolitan Chapter and the Foundation for Theological Studies are hosting a lecture at the Cathedral Museum, Mdina, on Saturday.

Bishop Carlos Alberto de Pinho Moreira Azevedo of the Pontifical Council for Culture at the Vatican will deliver a lecture on Cultura e Vangelo: Un Impegno Pastorale Permanente (Culture and the Gospel: A Permanent Pastoral Commitment).

Harpist Jacob Portelli will perform during the event. Guests are also invited to visit the Cathedral Museum for free. The event will conclude with light refreshments.

The lecture will take place on Saturday at 10.30am. Everyone is invited