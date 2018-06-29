Announcements - June 27, 2018

AZZOPARDI. On June 25, at St Vincent de Paul residence, CARMEN, widow of Norman P., passed away peacefully at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Darrell and Jennifer, Brendan and Jacqueline, Warren and Sandra, Cedric and Tina, her grandchildren Kain, Jenna, Adam, Gayle, Kyle, Paula, Travis and their respective partners, her great-grandchildren Elisa and Scott, her brothers and sisters, her in-laws, nephews, nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 28, at 8.15am for the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Qalb Bla Tebgħa ta’ Marija) parish church, Burmarrad, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at the Divine Mercy (Ħniena Divina) Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff and management at Serenity Ward 2, St Vincent de Paul residence, for all their dedication and support.

BORG. On June 24, ALBERT, of Mellieħa, passed away peacefully, aged 49. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his mother Maria and father Ġużi, his wife Caroline, his daughters Nicole and Emily, his brothers Jimmy and his wife Rosalie, Joseph and his wife Priscilla, his sister Marthese and her husband Christian, his mother and father-in-law Yvonne and Michael, his in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 28, at 2.30pm for Our Lady of Victories (Marija Bambina) parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Queen of Victories (Sultana tal-Vittorji) Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest

CALLUS. On June 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, BERNARDINA, of Balzan, passed away peacefully at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sisters Madlene and Ċettina, her brother Gabriel who lives in Canada, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, June 27, at 2.30pm for Our Lady of the Annunciation (Marija Annunzjata) parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On June 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIKA, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Carmen and her husband Joe, her cousins, in particular Evelyn and Charles, nephews and nieces, and her childhood friend Odette. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 28, at 9am, for Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – JOHN BONELLO, BChD. In loving memory of our dear brother who died tragically 60 years ago today. Fondly remembered by his sisters Sylvia and Dorothy and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CATANIA – MARYROSE, née Ventura. Today being the 35th anniversary of her demise, is being fondly remembered by her family.

FRENDO. In loving memory of VICTOR FRENDO, LL.D., today the 39th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, his daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.