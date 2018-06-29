Advert
Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 16:25

Medserv wins contract for Cypriot offshore services

Company to develop Limassol facilities after penning deal with multinational

Medserv has signed a second contract with a multinational oil and gas corporation to provide shore base logistics services for exploration activities taking place offshore Cyprus.

To provide these services, the company will be setting up additional logistics facilities in Limassol. It is expected that this contract will be serviced through the group’s internal resources.

Medserv also supports the ENI offshore activity in the region.

The award of this contract is another major step to broaden the group’s oil and gas client portfolio and establishes the company now in eight countries as tendering activity continues, it said in a statement. 

Earlier this year, Medserv's two major shareholders announced that they are looking to offload their shares, putting more than 65 per cent of the company up for sale. 

