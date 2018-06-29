‘Lifelong learning an imperative for the economy today, tomorrow’

Economy Minister Chris Cardona during a visit to Study World Global College Malta. Photo: Jeremy Wonnacott/DOI

During yesterday’s five-year anniversary celebration of the establishment of the private higher education institution, Study World Global College Malta, Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Chris Cardona highlighted the role educational institutions need to and will play in sustaining a dynamic economy.

Dr Cardona said that Malta boasts a record-breaking economy and is also boldly venturing in new business industries and niches. This trajectory, coupled with a rapidly changing global scenario, demands a nimble and adaptive workforce that has to catch up with the impacts of innovation in their industries so as to remain competitive.

“We all must adapt and learn – and, in some cases, unlearn – new ways and practices which affect our sectors throughout our lives. Education remains central to strengthening the human capital base which supports pillars related to skill building and national innovation systems. Lifelong learning is crucial to both economic prosperity and social cohesion,” Dr Cardona added.

He said that the government recognises its key role in promoting lifelong learning and the value of continual professional development by promoting policy that assists people to pursue further levels of academic research, enhancing innovation while also reducing skills mismatches particularly within the priority economic sectors. A great relationship with sectoral bodies has helped in identifying emergent skill needs.

The majority of Global College students are professionals who have utilised the Get Qualified scheme through Malta Enterprise and the Endeavour scheme through the Ministry for Education and Employment. These incentives support students studying in fields required by industry or indeed on a national level, in some cases benefitting from a tax credit enabling them to recover part of the costs.

As part of Global College Malta’s fifth anniversary celebrations, the college is organising a scholarship competition valued at more than €30,000. Global College Malta is based in Smart City and has a current population of 250 students, with a total of 93 students graduating in the past five years.