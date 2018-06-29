Enhancing the business ecosystem

The Malta Employers’ Association recently launched the Meaindex initiative at St James Cavalier, Valletta.

This initiative is being led by the MEA and supported by the Malta Communications Authority, with the collaboration of the Office for the Commissioner for Simplification within the Office of the Prime Minister. Other main collaborative partners so far include Mcast, MCCAA, BusinessFirst, Jobsplus, Servizz.gov, the Ministry of Economy, Investment and Small Businesses and the Family Business Office.

Meaindex is an online platform comprising a comprehensive directory of all the entities forming part of the business ecosystem, government and non-government, other regulatory bodies, departments, NGOs, associations, and others. So far, Meaindex includes contacts, details and links of more than 173different entities.

During a press launch hosted by Quinton Scerri, MEA president Dolores Sammut Bonnici said this was an important milestone, not only for the association, but also for its members. She added that although a certain level of bureaucracy was necessary, Meaindex would facilitate navigation through bureaucratic procedures within governmental departments and entities.

She also mentioned the recognition the MEA received at European level, with special reference to the awards conferred by the European Commission in 2015 and 2017.

Ms Sammut Bonnici ended her address by showing her appreciation to the collaboration between the public and private sectors. She augured for more synergy to improve Malta’s competitiveness as a means to more efficiency.

Denise Borda, on behalf of the Malta Communications Authority, expressed the authority’s satisfaction on joining forces with the MEA on this project. Such collaborative efforts were a clear example of how government could team up with local associations and be of service to the local business community.

Over the years, the MCA has worked hard to ensure a thriving communications-enabled environment to further enhance Malta’s competitiveness. MCA’s involvement with Meaindex ties in perfectly with the strategic plan for e-commerce and strongly believes that this is going to be an important tool for both potential and existing entrepreneurs.

Rosianne Cutajar, Commissioner for Simplification within the Office of the Prime Minister, said she supported initiatives that aim to simplify unnecessary bureaucracy.

She referred to the government’s commitment and reiterated the importance of increasing efficiency and facilitating administrative procedures by reducing bureaucracy in government procedures and easing access to information for local and foreign investment.

She said that it was a great pleasure for her to be part of the launch of Meaindex, an initiative led by an established association, the MEA, whose aim is to offer various educational and mentoring services, for the commercial and foreign community of our country.

During the launch, the MEA presented a preview of the promotional material that it intends to use as part of the Meaindex promotion on all the social media.

Anton Vella thanked all those who believed in this project from inception two-and-a-half years ago. He said that this launch marked birth of a flagship initiative of the MEA and emphasised the importance of the ongoing support of the main collaborative partners, government entities and other stakeholders, to keep the initiative valid.

He added that this was not a one-stop shop but a single point of reference for students dreaming to be tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, for start-ups working on up-scaling their business and SMEs who intend to continue investing in their future.

Meaindex also includes a think-tank and checklist section, two useful items for all potential entrepreneurs. Complementing this, Meaindex offers space to entities who would like to promote their services, educational campaigns, and incentives towards the business community.

Meaindex is live and can be accessed at http://index.maltaemployers.com .