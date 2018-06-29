Tales of the sea

Jonathan Scott filming a scene for Tonic of the Sea.

Solar Cinema is presenting a short film programme featuring stories on the sea on Friday.

These include:

• About the Sea by Khaled Saud (Syria): an evocative portrait of the sea told through memories and imagination.

•Glory at Sea by Benh Zeitlin (US): a group of mourners and a man spat from the depths of Hades build a boat from the debris of New Orleans to rescue their lost loved ones trapped beneath the sea.

•Jonas and the Sea by Marlies van der Wel (the Netherlands): a man casts aside everything in pursuit of his dream.

•Coral Colours by Antonio Rod and Evaristo Francés (Spain): a time lapse of 25,000 photographs shows the chromatic beauty of corals.

•Tonic of the Sea by Jonathan Scott (UK): a mini-documentary showing the link between mental health and sea swimming.

•Brutes Are Afraid of Silence by Etienne Boulanger (Canada): on a strip of land between two waters, a drummer spreads his rhythm in front of the immense landscape. The popping beats resound through the fjord.

The screenings will take place on Friday at 8.30pm at Mifsud Bonnici Square, Marsascala. Entry is free. For more information about upcoming screenings, visit the Solar Cinema Facebook page.