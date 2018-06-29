International stars to rock the Granaries

Jason Derulo. Photos: Shutterstock.com

Hailee Steinfeld

Hit makers Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld, Sigala, Paloma Faith, Ella Eyre and DJ dance duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are set to perform on the Granaries in Floriana tonight as Isle of MTV Malta returns for its 12th edition.

This year, those interested in attending the event had to register and due to high demand, the ticket registration has closed. However, there are still some tickets to other events taking place as part of the Malta Music Week which will come to an end on Sunday.

Tonight’s concert will be followed by an after-party featuring Isle of MTV performers Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and Club MTV deejays Rewire and Varski at Uno in Ta’ Qali.

Tomorrow, Sigala will be performing at Aria in San Ġwann as part of the Pacha Ibiza on Tour events, while on Friday, US rapper and record producer Redfoo of musical duo LMFAO and deejays Rewire and Varksi will take over Gianpula as part of G7 Fridays.

On Sunday, there will be a Sunset Party featuring Jax Jones, the deejay behind the hits You Don’t Know Me, Instruction and Breathe, at Café del Mar in St Paul’s Bay. This event is a collaboration between Isle of MTV and G7 Events.

For more information and tickets, visit www.isleofmtv.com/mt/malta-music-week