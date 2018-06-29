All set Isle for MTV

International stars Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld and Sigala are all set to take the stage for this year’s Isle of MTV.

The event, on Wednesday, will be the 12th edition of the concert. This edition is bringing massive names to Malta's shores, with the likes of Paloma Faith and Ella Eyre joining the star-studded line-up.

Local pop star Emma Muscat will also be performing at the event.

The young singer said it was an “honour” to perform among international celebrities and announced that her debut album “Moments” would be launching on July 6.

English singer-songwriter Paloma Faith attracted some controversy after it was reported that she turned down an interview with One News due to station's political affiliations.

Asked about this during a press conference, Ms Faith said she was willing to answer the question but was quickly stopped by organisers present at the event.

A Malta Tourism Authority spokeswoman later told the Times of Malta that the report was “purely speculative and baseless”.

She also said that she had spoken to the Isle of MTV team and Paloma Faith’s team, and that they reassured her that Ms Faith did not turn down the interview for political reasons.

Other singers, like pop star Jason Derulo, said they were excited to be at the event.

“It’s not always that you get to perform in a beautiful place like it is here,” he said.