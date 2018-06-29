A documentary on contemporary art

Spazju Kreattiv’s alliance with German contemporary art biennale Ostrale has been developed to facilitate further exchanges between artists based in Malta and in Germany.

Through an open call issued earlier this year, a selection of contemporary works will travel to Ostrale’s art biennale in Germany in 2019.

Tonight, the centre for creativity is showing Ostrale – Documenta of the East, a film by Kay Klau which documents the cycle of Ostrale 2016 – from the planning and organisation to the assembly, the exhibition’s opening and until the finissage.

Kaul, former participant of the Ostrale, witnessed the display over a long period. His film not only gives an overview but also lets one take a look behind the scenes of the project.

The documentary is showing this evening as part of the Found a Mentalism exhibition at 7pm at the St James Cavalier cinema. It is also showing on July 5 at 7pm and on July 7 at 8pm. Entry is free. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.