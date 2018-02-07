Skiers hit the slopes in snow-covered Paris
Heavy snowfall has hit Paris and northern France, causing severe travel disruptions.
Snow has halted bus services in the capital, and rail operator SNCF was forced to slow down trains on several of its high-speed TGV lines.
The weather caused turmoil to many citizens' daily routines, as numerous departments suspended school transport, while truck drivers in the southern Paris suburb of Essonne were forced to spend the night on the side of the road, after traffic was banned for vehicles weighing over 7.5 tonnes both there and in other parts of the wider Paris region.
Not everyone was put off by the snow however, with Parisians gathering to ski down the fresh snow in front of the Sacre-Coeur cathedral in Montmartre.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.