Curmi triumphs in Tunis
Francesca Curmi enjoyed success at the ITF junior Grade 2 tournament in Tunis when she won the singles tournament after having the better of France’s Carole Monnet 5-7 7-5 6-3.
On her way to the final Curmi had the better of Romania’s no.1 Selma Stefania Cadar 6-1 6-2.
The 15-year-old Curmi, who trains at the Asciak Tennis Academy, is showing great promise and her goal is to break into the top 100 junior players in the world.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.