Curmi triumphs in Tunis

Francesca Curmi kissing the trophy after her victory in Tunisia.

Francesca Curmi enjoyed success at the ITF junior Grade 2 tournament in Tunis when she won the singles tournament after having the better of France’s Carole Monnet 5-7 7-5 6-3.

On her way to the final Curmi had the better of Romania’s no.1 Selma Stefania Cadar 6-1 6-2.

The 15-year-old Curmi, who trains at the Asciak Tennis Academy, is showing great promise and her goal is to break into the top 100 junior players in the world.