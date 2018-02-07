Lost in translation: hockey coach tries to communicate with Korean team

Friendly - Inter-Korea v Sweden. Photo: Reuters

North and South Korea face a widening linguistic divide after 70 years of division - a challenge for the rivals' first-ever joint Olympic team as it prepares for the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The Canadian coach of the joint women's hockey team said her squad has made a three-page dictionary that translates key hockey terms from English into South Korean and then into North Korean for better communication among the players and herself.

Sarah Murray said: "In North Korean, there are no English words so everything is totally different. So we actually made a dictionary, English to Korean to North Korean."