Lost in translation: hockey coach tries to communicate with Korean team
Language has evolved over 70 years of divide
North and South Korea face a widening linguistic divide after 70 years of division - a challenge for the rivals' first-ever joint Olympic team as it prepares for the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
The Canadian coach of the joint women's hockey team said her squad has made a three-page dictionary that translates key hockey terms from English into South Korean and then into North Korean for better communication among the players and herself.
Sarah Murray said: "In North Korean, there are no English words so everything is totally different. So we actually made a dictionary, English to Korean to North Korean."
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.