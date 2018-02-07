Juror pleads for mercy for condemned killer
Case was heard over 20 years ago
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio governor John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.
Ross Geiger, of suburban Cincinnati, said he felt compelled to follow the law when he voted in favour of execution for Raymond Tibbetts in 1997. Mr Geiger said after reviewing documents presented at a hearing last year, he believes jurors did not know enough about Tibbetts's rough childhood and abuse suffered in a foster home.
Mr Kasich's spokesman, Jon Keeling, said the governor is reviewing the case. Tibbetts is scheduled to die on February 13 for killing a Cincinnati man in 1997.
