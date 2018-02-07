Valletta 'proverb statues' hauled in for repairs

Moo-ving out: the statues are being hauled in for repairs. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Polystyrene statues across Valletta depicting Maltese proverbs were removed on Wednesday morning to be repaired, after they were vandalised over the weekend.



Valletta 2018 communications consultant Jean Pierre Magro said the sculptures would be repaired and returned to the capital soon.

The statues were vandalised just one day after being unveiled, with vandals undeterred by the statues' prominent location in some of Valletta's most iconic open spaces.

Parts of the statues were cut off, and graffiti could be seen on at least one of the artworks.

The public installation, unveiled last Friday, saw 13 sculptures depicting specific Maltese proverbs placed around the capital.



A sculpture of a figure bent over with their head caught in an onion ('Min jidħol bejn il-basla u qoxritha jibqa' b'riħitha') proved especially controversial, prompting a variety of reactions from the public.



