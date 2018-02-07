Seven people caught in drug find
Cocaine found in St Paul's bay
Seven people are to be arraigned in court in the coming days after the police found drugs in a raid in St Paul's Bay on Tuesday at 9.30pm.
Police said that raid at the residence in Triq il-Mazzola revealed 20 grams of powder believed to be cocaine, as well as possible traces of heroin and the paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.
The owner of the residence was arrested as well as five men and a woman.
