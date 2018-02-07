Man found guilty of human trafficking fined €23,000

A man was on Wednesday fined €23,000 after he was found guilty of human trafficking.

Christian John Debattista, 24, from Żejtun tried to pass off three Egyptian workers as fishermen, residing on the vessel Sarah.

Immigration authorities pressed charges against him for falsely declaring to the authorities Principal Immigration Officer Frankie Sammut had explained in court how the accused would recruit crew members in Egypt, luring them with the promise of a work visa.

A month-long police surveillance of the vessel revealed that the Egyptians were not sleeping on the Sarah but had taken up residence inside a Birżebbuġa apartment.

The Egyptian men had also testified, confirming they were illegally employed as tile layers.

The accused, who initially pleaded not guilty, altered his plea during the proceedings, leading magistrate Grazio Mercieca to declare him guilty and condemn him to a fine of €23,293.73 payable within two years.

The accused was spared the confiscation of the fishing vessel, with the court observing that there existed special and extraordinary circumstances which merited this decision since otherwise the man would be denied the opportunity of earning an honest living.

For this reason, the court ordered the release of the vessel in favour of the accused.