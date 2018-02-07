56 abusers on sex offenders’ register

There were 56 people on the sex offenders’ register as at the end of 2017, only one of whom was female.

Replying to a parliamentary question by MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said that one person was on the list twice, for two separate crimes.

The Protection of Minors (Registration) Act came into force in 2012. Through t, the names of people convicted of offences involving children can be listed on the register but it is at the discretion of judges and magistrates whether to do so.

The Lisa Maria Foundation recently called for the register, currently administered by the courts, to be accessible online by authorised persons involved in sensitive workplaces where employees have a duty of care towards children.

