Over €250,000 a year needed for Mdina museum upkeep

Photo: Shutterstock

Over €250,000 a year is spent on restoration of furniture, documents and archives, according to Mdina Metropolitan Chapter administrator Mariella Cutajar.

She added that the price went up to around €300,000 last year, as the Chapter prepared for a series of events marking 50 years since the opening of the Cathedral Archvies and Museum.

The Mdina Metropolitan Chapter is a college of clerics which administer the Mdina Metropolitan Cathedral, Museum and Archives.

She was speaking at the Aula Capitulaire for the launch of a commemorative programme marking the first half century from the opening of the Cathedral Archives and Museum.

The programme, which spans over two years, will give the public access to exhibitions, conferences and concerts.

Refurbished spaces and artefacts, including early 15th century choir stalls of the medieval Cathedral, will also be on display.

The programme will kick off in February 2018 and will continue until the end of 2019.