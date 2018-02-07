X

Wednesday, February 7, 2018, 12:01

No night opening for smaller health centres

The Primary Health Care Department has ruled out opening the smaller health centres overnight, saying that there was not enough demand for these services to justify the resources required

MP Edward Zammit Lewis asked a parliamentary question about the Birkirkara health centre specifically, but in his reply, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the department did regular analyses of where there were gaps in the service which required more resources.

He said the department did not, however, rule out the possibility of extending the Birkirkara health centre hours, as had happened in the past.

